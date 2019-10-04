“Toulon is on the French Riviera, it’s between Marseille and Nice,” Christopher beings, describing the beneficial location of Port de Toulon; “It’s well known as a naval port with very high security thanks to the navy but there’s also a commercial port. We’re in charge of running that port.”

With safety at the top of the agenda, Christopher shared further reasons why a superyacht might choose to visit Port de Toulon over other marinas in the region. He explains, “We have a lot of commercial activities with shipping, freight, ferries, cruise but also the port is trying to promote yachting activities.”

Although the destination itself might not be a stop-off on a Riviera charter, there are plenty of services that make Port de Toulon worth a stop. Christopher describes, “Toulon is a good place to come for a technical stop, it’s not really so much a tourist destination, and it’s a place where yachts are going to come to visit the shipyards. We have a lot of shipyards around the Toulon bay area, a lot of service companies, a lot of supply companies. So the ships that come into the port are generally looking to have some down time to do some major or minor repairs.”

In addition to unrivalled technical facilities in the surrounding areas, the port has also been working for almost 10 years to clean up and add high-tech CCTV to improve safety and make the port as welcoming as possible to visiting yachts. Christopher tells Superyachts.com about a further initiative for superyachts, “We’re extending our yachting berths within the port. We’re developing at the moment the 400-metre project that should be delivered in 2022 to have extra berths for yachts.”

With plenty to keep crew busy in the city and plenty to conduct minor or even major works on board. Welcome to Port de Toulon!