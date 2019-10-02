Monaco Yacht Show, and Fraser believes this can be credited to both the show and the company’s ethos of working. “It was a direct result of being at the show,” said Fraser, “and I think selling that yacht really solidified why our new approach and attitude as a company is working for us. We were able to really take a focused and intensive marketing approach with that particular yacht, which is what our clients are expecting of us, and facilitate a transaction quickly. And that is the approach we are taking for all our listings now.”

West Nautical cater for owners who don’t want to be, as Fraser puts it, “little fish in a big sea,” but rather those who want a yacht focused approach to their listing. Fraser sees this as the reason why West Nautical has been able to get deals done quickly, in turn attraction great new additions to the sales fleet and leading to a sell-out Charter season in 2019. “We have very happy owners because they get the personal attention and we need more, more boats in our gleet so we’re working on that, but the approach and attitude is getting more and more known.”

With a fleet that stretches from 29 metres up to the 60 and 70 metre range, Fraser says that West Nautical has a “full spectrum” of offering to potential clients.