Joan was straight to the point when it came to putting across a message of positivity in relation to the past year’s activity; “We've noticed massive growth exponentially of business in the last year [...] Results are really coming strong and we’ve actively increase our manpower staff and infrastructure to attend the demand of this growth. We are actively looking for also more brokers to help and to keep growing the company.”

When asked about trends relating to this exceptional increase, Joan replied, “Right now we’ve seen a trend where buyers and sells are doing transactions in a shorter period of time. Owners are keeping their yachts for less time so that actually helps the industry and there’s a lot of turnaround time with buying [and] selling.”

Joan continued, with the suggestion that this trend is particularly prominent in the 40-metre plus market where demand appears to be increasing. In the sub-40 sector though, things seem to be moving steady but strong. Such a demand has lead the brokerage to move their activity into the larger yachting sphere.

In fact, activity for World Yacht Brokers seems unphased, even with the state of current political affairs. Joan explains, “It’s a global business so one country, two countries can’t affect that much the industry [...] there have been a few issues with the EU and the tariffs that have been applied to the yachts that have been built in the US and are coming for commercial activity in Europe, but that’s been pretty much the only matter right now that’s concerned the industry.”

So while World Yacht Brokerage continue to work on their expansions, you can watch the full video interview to find out more, above.