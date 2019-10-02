Well-known around the world for being the home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Island also hosts one of the most advanced marina facilities for luxury retreats. Billy believes that the combination of an advanced Dock and 5 star accommodation for guests, complimented by bustling activity in both the day and night, has made Yas Marina a “destination within a destination.”

“We are a specialised superyacht marina so we have berths for up to 175m, which is something quite unique, and then the services we work with to the high standards of the industry. We are a 5 Gold Anchor accredited marina and we are in the run to become a Platinum marina. I think when you combine all these factors it is a unique marina but also a destination within itself where people can spend a long time.”

Billy Canellas explains how a close collaboration with the government has bolstered the growth of the superyacht industry in the UAE, and has seen Yas Marina become the first port of call in the region. With customs and immigrations able to clear superyachts on arrival, things have been made much easier for owners on arrival, ensuring a more pleasant experience through seamless docking.

As a tourist destination, Abu Dhabi offers so much more than the F1, with internationally acclaimed entertainment all year round drawing people to the region. The attraction of Yas Marina’s glamour and entertainment value is establishing it as a popular homeport for superyachts. “Abu Dhabi is located very close to some of the most beautiful and exotic cruising grounds in the world… these days I believe the superyacht industry is looking for a new experience.”

“Everyone knows the popular destinations; south of France, French Riviera, Balearic Islands, but superyacht owners are willing to discover and we have seen this trend grow. Definitely the UAE and Abu Dhabi is benefitting. We are seeing more and more owners and superyachts considering Yas Marina as a homeport. So they come down for the F1 and stay to enjoy all these other events, plus the cruising and the charter.”