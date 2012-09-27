With a new signing under the name of Kanga, the recently launched whisper quiet motor yacht which offers non-stop cruising from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean, Floating Life is focussing on what this vessel can bring to the market.

“The boat is incredible,” explains Andrea. “She has a huge area inside for the owner and guests. She is a displacement yacht with very low consumption […] the consumption is like a car, but it’s beautiful, very, very beautiful.”

The fuel-efficient diesel engines can provide a transatlantic performance, while an extraordinary hull design, as well as gyroscopic stabilisation; ensure a smooth and stable ride.

The two VIP cabins have 2.3m of headroom and enormous openable windows on to the transom platform Accommodation is for up to 10 guests in a master suite, VIP stateroom and two double cabins with Pullman berths. On display at the Cannes and Monaco boat shows, Kanga is available for charter at weekly rates starting from €50,000 in high season and €45,000 in low season.

Watch the above video for more information of the Floating Life outlook on the superyacht industry over the Monaco Yacht Show.