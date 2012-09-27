MYS 2012: Andrea Pezzini of Floating Life on Kanga
Andrea Pezzi, Founder and CEO of Floating Life joined Superyachts.com to discuss the new changes in the yachting industry and Kanga, the new 26.23m Wally motor yacht which is available through the world-renowned firm.
With a new signing under the name of Kanga, the recently launched whisper quiet motor yacht which offers non-stop cruising from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean, Floating Life is focussing on what this vessel can bring to the market.
“The boat is incredible,” explains Andrea. “She has a huge area inside for the owner and guests. She is a displacement yacht with very low consumption […] the consumption is like a car, but it’s beautiful, very, very beautiful.”
The fuel-efficient diesel engines can provide a transatlantic performance, while an extraordinary hull design, as well as gyroscopic stabilisation; ensure a smooth and stable ride.
The two VIP cabins have 2.3m of headroom and enormous openable windows on to the transom platform Accommodation is for up to 10 guests in a master suite, VIP stateroom and two double cabins with Pullman berths. On display at the Cannes and Monaco boat shows, Kanga is available for charter at weekly rates starting from €50,000 in high season and €45,000 in low season.
Watch the above video for more information of the Floating Life outlook on the superyacht industry over the Monaco Yacht Show.