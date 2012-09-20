He has built up his company, Andrew Winch Designs, which he began with his wife 26 years ago, into a one-stop shop for the entire yacht design, building and delivery process, and continues to provide a conveyor built of some of the industry’s most innovative vessels.

Superyacht.com sat down with Mr Winch at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show to discuss the incredible evolution of the company, how London has helped inspire his design philosophies, and why creativity is the lifeblood of the industry.

“We’re now a large studio with nearly 50 people,” he told Shari Lou, Superyachts.com’s luxury director.

“We’ve diversified from sailing yachts to motor yachts, then motor yachts to interior decorating, as well as designing the whole yacht – interior, exterior. ‘Turn-key’ projects as everyone calls it.

“From a piece of paper to launching the yachts with a glass of champagne – we do everything in between.”

Having grown up in London, as well as on the south coast of England where he discovered his passion for sailing, he sees the capital as a major source of inspiration for his work.

“London and the art of London – the buildings, architecture and museums – I’ve always used and enjoyed,” he said.

“We all live and work around London and I think we’re all stimulated by the creativity of London.”

Mr Winch finished by talking about why creativity is key, saying: “It will not stop. There’s incredible creativity, I believe, in the industry. Sometimes it’s not as practical as you’d like, and everyone can knock it, but if it doesn’t stay creative it will die.”