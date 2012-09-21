With seven CRN branded superyachts being constructed in Ancona and the shipyard’s 50th anniversary closing in next year, this is an important time for the company. Their anniversary will stand as proof that the yard has held it’s own through turbulent times.

The shipyard has stated that it will keep focus on the client and product, giving it’s maximum attention to the values of the brand.

The superyachts currently in construction range between 60m and 80m (set to be the largest yacht ever built by CRN), working with the likes of Zuccon International Project, Omega Architects and Francesco Paszkowski Design.