MYS 2012: CRN Shipyard Discuss the Market Situation
CRN Shipyard, part of the Ferretti Group brand, is a specialist in the construction and sale of fully customized displacement superyachts. Luca Boldrini, Sales Director of CRN and Custom Line, joined us in the Breaking News Centre to discuss future plans and the current market situation.
With seven CRN branded superyachts being constructed in Ancona and the shipyard’s 50th anniversary closing in next year, this is an important time for the company. Their anniversary will stand as proof that the yard has held it’s own through turbulent times.
The shipyard has stated that it will keep focus on the client and product, giving it’s maximum attention to the values of the brand.
The superyachts currently in construction range between 60m and 80m (set to be the largest yacht ever built by CRN), working with the likes of Zuccon International Project, Omega Architects and Francesco Paszkowski Design.