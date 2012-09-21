Donald Starkey broke the news of the new ‘200 Club’, an ultra-exclusive membership programme which gathers 200 members of the world’s high-net-worth individuals in order to create the new 200m concept.

Whilst still in the making, we unfortunately can’t bring you any images; however, if 200 members inject 20,000,000 into the project, a unique and incredible opportunity opens up to create an ultra-elite group of yachting enthusiasts.

We’ll be bringing you more news regarding this exclusive as it emerges. In the meantime, you can gather all of the information from the above video.