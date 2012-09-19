Whilst visiting the Picchiotti shipyard in La Spezia earlier this year, we were given the opportunity to walk through the shell of the incredibly designed 73m Picchiotti Vitruvius motor yacht. When asked about how this exciting project was progressing, Giancarlo Ragnetti jovially commented, “The 73m is in construction at the moment in La Spezia, in our shipyard we have there. It’s an important boat for us as it’s the third motor yacht of the Vitruvius series. The boat will be ready next year, ready for the Monaco Yacht Show for sure; otherwise someone will be killed by me at the shipyard!”

However, with an incredible portfolio of sailing yachts, Perini Navi launched into the motor yacht market with their first vessel, Exuma (featured above). Burak Akgul noted on how the expertise which came from years of building high-quality sailing yachts evolved into a new method of creating world-class motor yachts.

With an order book of projects still to reach construction, Perini Navi has maintained their position as one of the world leading shipyards through using a venerable reputation, new technologies and an unrivalled team.