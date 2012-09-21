In a manner which fitted both the traditional values of Feadship and the Dutch shipyard’s quirky sense of humour, Henk de Vries’ ‘mystery client’ was none other than the famous theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

The Nobel Prize winning creator of radical scientific thinking was both the inspiration and the driving force behind Relativity, the new concept from Feadship.

With a simple mono shape, simple, sweeping lines, a wider, floating superstructure, a long mast elevator, Relativity is a stunning concept with real genius behind it.

For more information on Mr. Einstein’s new project, watch the full interview above.