Currently working on hulls 412 through 416, Hodgdon’s yacht building division is paired with an interior design and outfitting division, tender specialists and a whole sector dedicated to defence projects for the United States Navy.

New projects also include a 25m fast carbon Kevlar lightweight under construction as well as four yacht tenders and a new deployable rescue vessel for US Special Forces.

For more information on the generations of expertise and the future plans for the venerable US shipyard, watch the above video.