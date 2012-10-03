MYS 2012: Hodgdon Yachts on Advanced Yacht Construction
Hodgdon Yachts, the advanced construction specialists of a huge series of vessels, was founded in 1816 and have been building yachts for over 200 years, President and CEO of Hodgdon Shipbuilding Tim Hodgdon joined us at the Monaco Yacht Show to shed some light on the company’s generations of experience.
Currently working on hulls 412 through 416, Hodgdon’s yacht building division is paired with an interior design and outfitting division, tender specialists and a whole sector dedicated to defence projects for the United States Navy.
New projects also include a 25m fast carbon Kevlar lightweight under construction as well as four yacht tenders and a new deployable rescue vessel for US Special Forces.
