Charlie Birkett, CEO of Y.CO joined us in the Superyachts.com Breaking News Centre to give us the background of this young, and yet incredibly influential, company.

“We started in 2003 and launched in 2004 at the Monaco show," Charlie comments. "Initially it was myself and Gary who started the company, primarily as a yacht management company. We saw a niche in the market, and I guess having worked on yachts as Captain and Crew of yachts, and we kind of saw what the market needed.”

The down-to-earth and straight forward approach of the firm is what sets Y.CO apart and, having extensive experience in the yachting industry from different perspectives, this is a brokerage firm with a lot of ahead of it.

For more information on the background of Y.CO and their plans for 2013, watch the above video.