Superyachts.com sat down with Guillaume Roché, CEO of Sunrise, at the Monaco Yacht Show to discuss the evolution of the company, Turkey’s long history of yacht building, and how the industry has changed since Sunrise was born.

“Sunrise started originally as a personal project,” he said. “I had a shipyard personally but I sold my interests and was acting as a consultant. I had a past client who expressed interest in buying a yacht at a high quality at a very low price and since I had a good knowledge of Turkey this personal project became Sunrise Yachts that we know today.”

Why does he think Turkey has such a long history of yacht building?

“You’re absolutely right,” he said. “Turkey’s experience in yacht building goes back to the 15rth century, probably even before that, as they had an incredible navy at some stage in the old days.

“And still today they have this incredible tradition of boat building which has now transformed itself into yacht building.”

He continued: “These people are incredibly skilled, especially in terms of woodwork and furniture. They have a good sense of what luxury means, so all it takes is a couple of dashing entrepreneurs to come in and put it all together and create a magnificent work of art such as a yacht.

“I think the skills were all there, it just needed to be all put together.”

You can see the full video interview with Guillaume Roché of Sunrise Yachts above this article.