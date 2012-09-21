Celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, YPI has brought style to the show with a set of beautiful yachts to display to an incredible amount of people. Mark Duncan noted that the show this year is busier and more promising after the events of the last year or so.

“Since 2008, this show has some times been very quiet on the early days but yesterday was the first day, we had a lot of people coming to see us,” comments Mark. “It almost suprised us. We had all the guys we expected, but a lot more ... there seems to be a bit of a buzz this year, which I’ve not felt for a few years.”

With 170 employees in over 14 offices all over the world, YPI have a good grip on the superyacht market. “There’s a lot of choice, so people are taking their time," continues Mark. "I think people that are buying yachts today are not necessarily buying the yachts as an investment, which people were doing pre-crisis, today they’re buying them because they want to enjoy the boat and for me that’s a good thing I think.”

For more information on the YPI expertise and updates surrounding their 40th year, watch the full video above.