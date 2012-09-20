The Lürssen fleet remains heavily in the domain of the Top 100, with yachts such as Al Said, Al Salamah, Dilbar, Rising Sun, Octopus, Katara and Pelorus acting as the flagship of a generation’s worth of high-quality yachts.

This family-run business is one of the busiest and most prolific shipyards in the industry, Michael Breman noted on their view of success, “We have the right facilities to build the larger yachts, we have the proven track record so there’s a credibility of us offering to customers, which is more than a credibility because the product is actually out there and I have to clone, or steal, a little bit from a great marketer: we just try harder.”

Having worked on some of the world’s largest yachts, Lürssen maintain their loyal client base due to their admirable ability to be discreet.

However, Lurssen Yachts will undoubtedly remain as one of the great names in the shipbuilding industry for some time. As Michael Breman aptly put it, “at the end of the day, the product speaks for itself.”