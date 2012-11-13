Port Tarraco was recently purchased by Qatar real estate investment company QATARI DIAR, through its subsidiary Qatari Diar Marina Tarragona (QDMT). With this new backing and ownership, Port Tarraco is set to welcome an even greater number of superyachts.

Port Tarraco is set to benefit from a fresh injection of luxury marina management, from the combined efforts of MB’92, who has a five per cent ownership stake in the megayacht marina, and Mourjan Marinas IGY, who has been commissioned to market the world-class marina internationally.

Marc Colls, General Manager of Port Tarraco says, “The superyacht industry has shown a significant recovery over the last 12 months. The number of superyachts delivered and afloat has increased, there are many new projects under construction, and the average length of new yachts is rising significantly. The superyacht service sector needs to prepare for this – that means being able to accommodate larger yachts of various sizes at any one time and providing the necessary facilities.”