In the current climate, owners who wish to charter their yacht may not always fill the entire calendar year, but Charterbid.com was created to help yacht owners to fill those empty weeks via auction.

Sean Ewing, owner and founder of Charterbid.com, commented on the new idea and the thinking behind it.

“Charterbid.com is probably a new model to the yachting industry but it’s not a new model to the commercial world, he said. “It takes its place in the yachting world based on business models that have been very successful in the travel industry, in the hotel industry, in the luxury sector.”

Mr Ewing went on to explain how his business model has the potential to greatly increase charter numbers, bring new blood into the industry and generally provide a catalyst for market activity

“What we’re seeking to do is to match the buyer behaviour and the buyer demand with the supply of luxury yachts and superyachts,” Mr Ewing continued.

“We’re meeting the demands of the consumer today in what they want to pay as they would see a reasonable price for luxury charter.

“The industry needs more charters, particularly in the off-season periods. Charterbid.com can meet that demand and provide the owners and the central agents with a platform to market their yachts, increase revenue, and support the value of the yacht they have.”