Held on the 54.9 metre superyacht Harbour Island during the Monaco Yacht Show, the party was attended by some of the great and the good from the world of superyachts and luxury.

Captains of industry such as Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of easyJet, mingled with Yugoslav royalty at the event, which was supported by jewellery house Ulysse Nardin, property agents Engel and Völkers and car brand BMW.

Custom built in 2011 by Newcastle Shipyards, Harbour Island provided the perfect setting for a party that pulsated with energy, conversation and laughter well into the evening.

Wine and champagne were provided by Monaco-based wine specialists Vira, whilst Rum St Barth’s were also on hand to keep guests refreshed with their premium Caribbean rum.

Harbour Island is currently available for sale through central agent Worth Avenue Yachts. For more information click here.