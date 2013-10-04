We sat down with Mr Voison, the company’s eponymous Director, at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show to discuss a number of issues, including his creation of a new business entity designed to provide a service in response to new VAT laws.

“There is a new regulation that came in Europe basically about a year and a half ago which requires you to pay VAT on charter,” he said. “Not a very good thing in my opinion, but this is the law so we have to do it.

"To pay VAT you need to have people who are going to represent you and get a VAT number, and this is what our new company which is called SOS Yachting is doing, in Italy and in France.”

