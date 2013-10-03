The aim was to cater for the clientele within the yachting world, managing the purchasing and selling of motor, cruising and racing yachts. BGYB, having well accomplished this, now sells a wide range of yachts to a wide range of clients.

We sat down with Bernard Gallay, CEO of Bernard Gallay Yachts Brokerage, at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show to discuss their plans for this year’s show and how the year has gone for them so far.

During our conversation, Mr Gallay touched upon the impressive roll-call of yachts recently signed up for charter with his company, the needs of the modern day yacht charterer, and the overall tate of the brokerage market.

You can watch the full video interview with Bernard Gallay above this article.