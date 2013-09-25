The US shipyard launched the 50m motor yacht Tsumat at the very closing phases of 2012, and with the successful delivery of the 50m Lady Sura taking place in January of 2013, Trinity Yachts has been busy.

However, the busy time isn’t over for Trinity as the announcement of a new project recently hit the headlines and brought plans of a new 59m motor yacht to the yard.

With her construction taking place in the yard’s New Orleans facilities, this new yacht will be a significant step forward in size for her owner but will still be able to reach the Bahamas to make the most of the idyllic cruising grounds. Furthermore, the yacht’s striking exterior was a creation of Geoff van Aller, Trinity’s in-house naval architect, alongside a significant amount of input from her clients.

For more information about Trinity’s new launches and plans for the future, watch the above video.