Established by Nico Claasen in 1985, Claasen Shipyards is a well-respected builder when it comes to bespoke sailing yachts for the established yachtsman. A reputation which has kept it’s highly skilled craftsmen busy for some years.

“At the moment we’re very busy building new build boats,” explains Joachim. “We are commissioning two at the moment, one is almost completed and will be heading to Brazil and the second one, we are doing the sea trials … we are building a 38 metre Hoek design which will be ready in the summer 2015.”

Creators of Lionheart, the world’s largest J-Class, as well as the exciting upcoming F-Class Firefly yacht, Claasen is a shipyard to keep a close eye on. Watch the above video for more information about their latest projects.