MYS 2013: Claasen Shipyards On Their Latest Projects
Claasen Shipyard has been delivering high-quality classic yachts for almost 30 years. With a number of projects in the yard and an exciting future ahead of them, Joachim Kieft, Managing Director of Claasen Shipyards, joined us at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show to walk us through what we can expect from the projects currently underway at their facilities in The Netherlands.
Established by Nico Claasen in 1985, Claasen Shipyards is a well-respected builder when it comes to bespoke sailing yachts for the established yachtsman. A reputation which has kept it’s highly skilled craftsmen busy for some years.
“At the moment we’re very busy building new build boats,” explains Joachim. “We are commissioning two at the moment, one is almost completed and will be heading to Brazil and the second one, we are doing the sea trials … we are building a 38 metre Hoek design which will be ready in the summer 2015.”
Creators of Lionheart, the world’s largest J-Class, as well as the exciting upcoming F-Class Firefly yacht, Claasen is a shipyard to keep a close eye on. Watch the above video for more information about their latest projects.