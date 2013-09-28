During our interview, which took place against the back drop of Port Hercule, Mr Clarke discussed Denison’s role in Monaco this year.



Amongst the yachts being represented by Denison at the show is Nameless, a custom yacht built in aluminium on the successful 40m platform developed by Mondo Marine.



As well as offering details about this stunning new yacht, he also shared with us his thoughts on the overall state of the superyacht industry.



You can watch the full video interview with Alex Clarke above this article.