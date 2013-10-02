“While this project will be seen by many as almost a natural progression of the product range expansion that Gulf Craft has developed in recent years with the launches of the Majesty 125 and Majesty 135 models, the Majesty 155 represents quite a leap in engineering complexity and offers us a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate the design solutions and the workmanship capabilities of the yard today.”

The Majesty 155 is the largest motor yacht built to date by the Middle Eastern shipyard, a project which imports design elements which focus on creating a home on the water.

Watch the above video for more information on Gulf Craft’s exhibit at the show and their latest projects.