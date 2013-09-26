Amongst the fleet nestled in Monaco’s famous Port Hercule are S/Y Kokomo, a 58.4 metre sailing yacht which won the ShowBoats Design Award in 2011 for her naval architecture, and M/Y Morning Star, a 30.4 metre Ferretti Custom Line yacht.

It meant that we had plenty to talk about when we sat down with Fabio Ermetto, Chairman of Fraser Yachts, on the opening day of the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show.

During his interview, recorded at Superyachts.com’s exclusive Breaking New Centre, Mr Fabio touched upon the state of the industry today, current trends in the charter and brokerage market, and much more.

You can watch the full video interview with Fabio Ermetto above this article.

