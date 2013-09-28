With the 23rd edition of the show coming to close after four days of Monaco’s Port Hercule providing the stage for some of the world’s most stunning yachts, we sat down with Gaëlle to discuss a range of issues.



During our chat she discussed her expectations for this year’s show, some new features that have been rolled out this year, and how the show has evolved down the years.



She also touched upon the Monaco Yacht Show Summit, which made its inaugural appearance on Tuesday at the Grimaldi Forum and was attended by a host of high profile figures including the iconic French designer Philippe Starck.



You can watch the full video interview with Gaëlle above this article.