The marina offers 64 deep-water berths ranging from 30 to 160m and boasts the latest technology, standards and security levels combination with a dedicated concierge service, ensuring that each yacht and crew receives a warm welcome and any personal assistance they may need.

We sat down with Mark Colls, General Manager at Port Tarraco, at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show to discuss the demand for superyacht marinas in Spain, ongoing developments at Port Tarraco, and much more.

“Yachts in production every year are bigger and bigger,” he said. “And most of the marinas in the Mediterranean cannot increase capacity. Each year we have 10 or 12 new big superyachts, some of them in excess of 100 metres, and they needs a very big marina and installations to fit this.”

