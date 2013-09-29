It was these factors almost ten years ago that helped persuade developers to create a new, state-of-the-art superyacht marina in the Greek capital of Athens.

We sat down with Stavros Katsikadis, Managing Director of Flisvos Marina, at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show to discuss Flisvos Marina, and Greece’s plans to attract more superyachts into its territory.

“Flisvos Marina in Greece is the megayacht destination,” he began by telling us. “We have developed the marina since 2004 when as a country we had the Olympic Games and this was a brand new marina that was privatised from the state. It was a €50 million investment and I am proud to say that we now have a top quality marina in Greece.”

He continued: “It is in Athens, very close to the ancient Greek sites like the Acropolis and all of the surroundings, and close to the south suburb of Athens.

“We provide first class quality services in Flisvos. We have the deepest marinas in Greece and one of the deepest in the whole Mediterranean, and we can accommodate yachts up to 160 metres. This combined with high class services at a very strategic point, very close to the airport, means that we provide everything a superyacht owner needs.”

Mr Katsikadis is also involved in a wider national effort to create more marinas in Greece. So what can he tell us about that?

“We cooperatre closely with the Greek state and there is a big national plan now to develop new marinas in the Greek islands,” he said. “Indeed, there is a need, because there are so many ideal destinations, but in small islands, so we need to improve our facilities and infrastructure.”

You can watch the full video interview with Stavros Katsikadis above.