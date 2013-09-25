With more than 100 years of yacht building experience, Germany-based Nobiskrug is one of the most well-established figures in the industry today.

The last year of those 100 has provided us with one of the stand-out yacht launches of 2013 so far – the 73m Odessa II – and it was this striking vessel that was placed firmly in the spotlight when we sat down with Susanne Wiegand & Holger Kahl, Managing Directors of Nobiskrug, on the first day of the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show.

In addition to discussing Odessa II, the duo were highly illuminating on a range of subjects including the evolution of the new-build market, their plans to move towards the 100-metre segment, and the new facilities recently implemented in their German shipyard.

You can watch the full video interview with Susanne Wiegand & Holger Kahl above this article.