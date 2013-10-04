Working with designers such as Ted Hood, Andrew Winch, Gerard Dijkstra, Ted Fontaine, André Hoek, Bill Langan and Pieter Beeldsnijder, the yard has grown to become one of the most renowned in the world.

Superyachts.com recently visited the Holland Jachtbouw shipyard, which was completely renovated in 2008, and we can attest to its state-of-the-art facilities.

We sat down with Tako Van Ineveld, Commercial Director of Holland JachtBouw, at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show to discuss what makes their approach to construction so different, how they stay ahead of the curve, and much more.

You can watch the full video interview with Tako Van Ineveld above this article.