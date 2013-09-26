A collaboration between Dutch shipyardAmels and charter, brokerage and management company Imperial Yachts, who then brought the design expertise of Tim Heywood and Laura Sessa into the project, Event has grabbed plenty of attention since launching earlier this year.

Speaking about the project on the opening day of the yacht show, Tim Heywood said: “I designed the boat and gave it a conservative clipper bow, and I did a second drawing with what we call a scimitar bow.

“I presented the design and they were quite positive about it and I said if you want to do something really different, build it with this bow.”

To gain another perspective on this vast project, we sat down with Julia Stewart, Director of Imperial Yachts, to discuss Event’s prospects as a charter yacht over the coming years, as well as to give her thoughts on several other subjects, including emerging markets and the general state of the industry today.

You can watch the full video interview with Julia Stewart above.