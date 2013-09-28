After opening an office in Asia in 2010, and having only just opened an office in the South of France, the US-based brokerage house is continuing its expansion across the globe and making the most of stabilising marketplace.

Northrop & Johnson’s Kevin Merrigan closed with the teasing idea of a few more offices in the pipeline so expert representatives and brokers have ease of access to the worlds emerging markets.

Watch the above video for more information on Kevin Merrigan’s views on the market and a little more about the intricacies of Felicita West.