Mauro Parodi, Head of Sales for Fincantieri Yachts and Project Manager of Serene, noted on the 140m project currently underway at their facilities in La Spezia, Italy.

“Project Victory is progressing very well,” explains Mauro. “We will be in a condition to delivery according to the contract delivery within next summer for sure. We have very positive feedback from the owner representative based on a daily interface so we’re happy.”

You can hear Mauro Parodi’s opinions on large yacht construction trends and Fincantieri’s latest achievements via the video above.