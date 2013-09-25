After 21 years of building some of the world’s greatest sailing yachts, Perini Navi recently celebrated the close of their fifth successful regatta; dedicated to the family of owners who have helped cultivate the incredible fleet of sailing yachts.

“Good fun, good fun. Tiring work but definitely a great event”, explains Burak, “Again, a really, really happy family gathering of our owners, our own employees, customers and also obviously our sponsors. We really had good fun”.

While Silencio remained victorious over two exciting races, Perini Navi’s brand-new 60m superyacht Seahawk - launched in May of this year - followed the regatta and clearly made her owners proud.

Not only did Seahawk, the first of the 60m sailing yacht series, make her way out of the yard this year, but Perini Navi proudly introduced two new superyachts to the water in very quick succession. The first to reach the headlines was the 40m Fast Cruising sailing yacht State of Grace - the 53rd sailing yacht in the legendary Perini Navi fleet.

Shortly after came the brand new 73m superyacht Grace E, a yacht from a completely different world than State of Grace. Grace E is the latest flagship from the Perini Navi Picchiotti range and a striking superyacht with style in abundance. What is now the third superyacht in the Picchiotti range, Grace E, like her predecessors Exuma and Galileo G, is part of the group’s project for relaunching the historic Picchiotti brand name in the world of large motor yachts.

“The 73m Grace E is also a very, very beautiful yacht. Obviously we’re going to be biased about opinion but she really is quite remarkable. We launched her two weeks ago, she’s undergoing her commissioning series of activities now. We hope to have her ready by the second half of October.”

Watch the above video for more information about Seahawk, Grace E or the Perini Navi Cup.