Richard Lambert, M Class Director of Princess Yachts, joined us at the show to discuss how the British yacht builder is approaching new markets with new designs.

“We are making some inroads into the Chinese market, it is a very, very different market to what we see here in the more established boating or yachting communities. So there’s a bit of market making to be done ... It’s more about entertainment, about having a status symbol. There’s not quite the same enthusiasm level going out but it’s very much a social and business tool. So we need to look at how we can adapt those products to suit that particular market.”

Princess Yachts has also recently secured a grant from the British Government on a Regional Development Grant, meaning that, after an 18 month redevelopment project on their south yard, Princess will be able to create larger yachts and become the most formidable force in the UK yachting industry.

Watch the above video for more information on the 35M motor yacht, the yard’s expansion into China and Princess’ plans to expand their facilities back home.