The Superyachts.com and Yachts International cross-platform app provides readers across the globe with the latest updates from Superyachts.com, combined with in-depth glossy features from Yachts International. This new initiative will provide users the ultimate collaboration for keeping up to date with everything surrounding the luxury yachting and lifestyle industries.

“Here is an opportunity to let everybody see what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, more importantly, how it’s going to work so it’s very exciting,” explains Gary. “The way it works is, once the app is downloaded, you can access each individual story and advertiser and get a true rich-media experience [...] so it brings something to the industry that’s never been done before to a reach that’s astronomical.”

This digital collaboration allows users to read Superyachts.com and Yachts International simultaneously while still being user-friendly; however, this soft launch is just the start of something much bigger.

Launching officially at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, our new and ever-evolving app will also welcome users to make the most of our interactive content - creating a whole new experience for the luxury yachting lifestyle aficionado.

While reading the latest articles, users can click or tap into various parts of the article for an introduction to the latest videos, related articles, image galleries and interviews, while marking interests and staying in the loop with their chosen yachts.