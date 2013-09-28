Founded by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, who today stands as the current Managing Director, Southern Wind is located in Cape Town, South Africa and has been creating high-quality sailing yachts with both style and performance capabilities for 23 years.

Southern Wind announced the delivery of the first unit of the new SW 82 launched in July 2013, Feelin’ Good, which is getting ready to leave for her maiden voyage of 7500nm from South Africa to the Mediterranean.

She has been presented in a world première over the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show, you can watch the above video for more information on the brand-new Feelin’ Good and the origins of Southern Wind.