One of the more recent vessels to emerge from their shipyard was the 82.3-metre Secret – and it was this yacht in particular that we were keen to talk to Till Von Krause, Sales Director of Abeking & Rasmussen, about when we sat down with her on the opening day of the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show.

Inevitably, there was also plenty more to talk about, with subjects as diverse as Abeking’s recently completed conversion yacht Silver Cloud and the overall state of the superyacht industry.

You can watch the full video interview with Till Von Krause above.

