“I think my biggest perspective is gratitude,” starts Tim, “a gratitude to the shipyard for building it. We were fortunate that we’ve had a long and successful relationship with them and they came to us to design something different.”

The collaboration was between Amels and Imperial Yachts, who then brought the design expertise of Tim Heywood and Laura Sessa into the project.

“I designed the boat and gave it a conservative clipper bow, and I did a second drawing with what we call a scimitar bow. I presented the design and they were quite positive about it and I said if you want to do something really different, build it with this bow.”

Watch the above video for more information on Event, Apollo and Tim Heywood’s world revered approach to design.