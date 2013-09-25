MYS 2013: Tim Heywood Discusses Event
Earlier this year the first ever Amels 199 was launched. With an incredible exterior profile from Tim Heywood, a luxurious interior design by Nuvolari Lenard and built by the Amels shipyard, Event has made her debut at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show. We caught up with Tim Heywood to find out more about his latest masterpiece.
“I think my biggest perspective is gratitude,” starts Tim, “a gratitude to the shipyard for building it. We were fortunate that we’ve had a long and successful relationship with them and they came to us to design something different.”
The collaboration was between Amels and Imperial Yachts, who then brought the design expertise of Tim Heywood and Laura Sessa into the project.
“I designed the boat and gave it a conservative clipper bow, and I did a second drawing with what we call a scimitar bow. I presented the design and they were quite positive about it and I said if you want to do something really different, build it with this bow.”
Watch the above video for more information on Event, Apollo and Tim Heywood’s world revered approach to design.