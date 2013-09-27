After having just sold a brand-new 74m motor yacht Project Freefall with Moran Yacht & Ship, Victor Caminda joined us after his successful contribution during the first Monaco Yacht Summit with an original model of the Amels 199, designed by Tim Heywood.

Apart from having Event here at the show, and five LIMITED EDITIONS designs on the go, Moran Yacht & Ship announced their fourth new construction signing of 2013 with Amels - bringing the Amels 242 ‘Project Freefall’ into construction with a scheduled delivery of 2016.

More details will be emerging soon, however you can watch the full video above for more information on Event.