MYS 2013: Victor Caminada Discusses The Intricacies of Event
With a long line of projects under construction at the Dutch shipyard and the brand-new Amels 199 ‘Event’ attracting more and more attention from both the industry and the high-net-worth community, Victor Caminada, Marketing Manager of Amels, joined us at the Breaking News Centre to discuss the intricacies of Event.
After having just sold a brand-new 74m motor yacht Project Freefall with Moran Yacht & Ship, Victor Caminda joined us after his successful contribution during the first Monaco Yacht Summit with an original model of the Amels 199, designed by Tim Heywood.
Apart from having Event here at the show, and five LIMITED EDITIONS designs on the go, Moran Yacht & Ship announced their fourth new construction signing of 2013 with Amels - bringing the Amels 242 ‘Project Freefall’ into construction with a scheduled delivery of 2016.
More details will be emerging soon, however you can watch the full video above for more information on Event.