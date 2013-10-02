VSY is promoting a new value amongst the “deep-rooted” history of large yacht construction. This new perspective arose after the strategic agreement for integrated sustainability was signed on board Stella Maris between Eu Labor Association, Thetys Institute of Milan and VSY to promote new ‘New Governance’ across the Mediterranean Sea.

“We would like to bring to the traditional values a new look, facing also the challenge of technological and also ecological intelligence,” explains Vienna Eleuteri, Sustainability Manager for VSY. “Stella Maris is the tangible manifesto of our vision … [she] hits the perfect balance between technological approach, innovative approach, form and function and also comfort and aesthetics.”

For more information on VSY's move toward more sustainable construction, watch the above video.