Located at a few steps to the show venue, aside the new Monaco Yacht Club, the MYS C&C Lounge will offer services of high quality: animations, relaxation area with massages, a lounge area to meet up with other crew members and chill out: a real oasis of peace and relaxation away from the bustling MYS!

According to Gaëlle Tallarida, the MYS Managing Director, “offering a real lounge especially for crews has become essential and natural for us. We know a few crew facilities around the show already exist but our main concern was to really welcome those men and women who are the heart and soul of a yacht”. She also stresses out the importance of the captain and crewmembers on board a yacht: “their role is incommensurate: their relationships with the owner are unique and privileged, based on complete trust. How could it be otherwise with "men" who are entrusted the management of a floating palace that is worth several millions of Euros? The Monaco Yacht Show must be the celebration of the superyachting way of life, whether you are the owner or a crew member”.

So, from next 24 to 27 September, the C&C Lounge will open its doors to especially welcome the captains and crew members of yachts exhibited in the port from 9am to 6pm first, then will extend the invitation to all other captains & crews that can reach the lounge from 2pm.

If life on board is particularly hard during the MYS with everyone on the alert for receiving visits of potential buyers of charterers, each free minute is a life-belt out of the intensity of show: so as to maximize their relaxation onsite whilst standing by their timetable, a pontoon facing the lounge will be set for crews coming by tender or by the MYS shuttle boats. The C&C Lounge’s timetable itself will also depend on the crew’s daily schedule with breakfast until 11 am, a buffet lunch or an open bar from noon.