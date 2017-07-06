Port Hercules sees vessel after vessel grace it’s warmed waters through the hot summer months but it saves the best ‘til last, when in September, the best yacht offerings of the year make their Monaco premiere. In an initial glance, we take a sneak peek at the rumoured yachts already on the horizon and set to take the Monaco Yacht Show 2017 by storm...

Home

One of the most eagerly anticipated superyachts of 2017, Heesen’s new classic, Home stands at 50m and hopes to turn heads on her official debut at the Monaco Yacht Show. Delivered just this week to her owner, the former Project NOVA is lighter, quicker and quieter than predicted; we look forward to seeing just how these features have come together in the flesh later in the year.

Vertige

Launched just this year and delivered to her owners in May, the Tankoa-built and Francesco Paszkowski designed, 50m Vertige, is a design statement that balances all the class of a traditional yacht with a silhouette of futuristic fluidity. Her boutique build is set to display for the first time at MYS, following a summer of Mediterranean cruising.

Seven Sins

A recent San Lorenzo celebration, 52m Seven Sins is the first of 3 under construction 52Steel models which launched earlier this year in La Spezia. A classic San Lorenzo built for conquering the continent, the design of Seven Sins is more than stylish, offering a dazzling view of the beach club and pool from behind. On her debut at MYS, she hopes to arouse excitement for the numerous other San Lorenzo’s in build.

Pink Gin VI

Over previous weeks, Baltic sailing yacht Pink Gin VI has been undergoing sea-trials and exciting people beyond just her ingenious name. The sixth boat to bear the same spirit-inspired title, at 53.9 meters, she’s a yacht that marries the technical features of an established sailor with all the luxury trimmings synonymous with a superyacht. We look forward to seeing her rumoured spectacular interiors in Port Hercules later in the year.

Andiamo

Andiamo is the latest offering from the La Spezia-based, Baglietto yard. The 48m creation was designed by Francesco Paszkowski Design, who took care of both her exteriors in collaboration with architect Margherita Casprini on the inside. Delivered only in June, Andiamo plans to cruise the coast of the Med, before displaying her Italian lines on the Rivera at MYS.

Making a debut in Monaco seems almost a given. Where better to show off your yacht than the most prestigious show in the superyacht calendar, and perhaps one of the most prestigious locations in the Med?

With more to be announced in the coming weeks, join us throughout the summer as we begin the build up, ready to return with our Breaking News Centre, to the Monaco Yacht Show.