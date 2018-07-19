A restructuring of Quai des Etats-Unis in Port Hercules by the Principality of Monaco will present a major change to this year’s show; presenting more room for exhibitors and improving the visit experience of the show’s superyacht clientele. The majority of renowned yacht designers, top builders and luxury brokerage houses alike are dedicated prioritised space on the water for their superyachts on display for sale and charter.

From 26th to 29th September 2018, visitors attending the MYS will experience an exhibition devoted to the superyacht lifestyle like no other. Across the show luxury manufacturers and top-of-the-range service suppliers will take to the Parvis Piscine tent, while in the Darse Sud tent and on Quai Albert Ier the nautical supplier market will showcase their expertise to yacht owners who are actively involved in the build-process and eager to discover the latest cutting-edge products on offer.

Elsewhere, Quai Jarlan will play host to the luxury tender exhibition in the Tenders & Toys zone, presenting 40 tenders and watertoys. Launched in 2017, the area presents an array of luxury tenders, accessories and nautical leisure facilities which now also extends across Quai Antoine Ier. Furthermore, spectators can delve into The Car Deck, the MYS prestige car exhibition with the Starboard, lounge and Art Pavilion - an exciting new exhibition area - also located nearby.

In particular, the show will focus on the experience of the visitors; owners, clients and professionals will be impressed by the optimised transportation system which will ensure access to various areas of the show are at ease. Transportation to facilitate the show includes shuttle boats which will serve the main quays, including the 240-metre jetty, while electric golf carts will operate from Quai Rainier III to the Quai Albert Ier tent.

In addition, a more centralised entrance of Quai Antoine Ier means participants will be able to cross the MYS from the Designers' Gallery to Quai Antoine Ier through a long floating pedestrian access. A renewed partnership with the Monaco Bus Company also offers participants a free bus service to and from MYS.

Thanks to the organisers of MYS, the world leader event in superyachting will continue its ongoing success this year with a new platform for even more exciting announcements, extraordinary worldwide debuts including 40 new launches. We look forward to bringing you updates as we near closer to the show.