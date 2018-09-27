This year guests, clients and visitors of the Monaco Yacht Show 2018 bared witness to the world premiere of M/Y Latona, a synergetic craft between CRN’s Engineering Department and Interiors & Design Department with design firm Zuccon International Project.

Vivo comments on what makes Latona so special, a vessel which brought an owner's vision to life with unrivalled expertise and innovation from the builders. "Latona is our latest launch at CRN, she is 50-metre below 500 GT superyacht full-displacement, she is the real dream of a customer from the Ferretti Group. He started at 33 ft over 10 years ago with Arriva and then moved onto a couple of flybridges from Ferretti Yachts and landed into his tailor made custom-made 50-metre from CRN. A special thing about this boat is a real vision of the client. He worked very closely with the design team at CRN and with Zuccon International Project for the interiors an exteriors".

De Vivo comments on how clients needs are indeed evolving, something which we ask year on year speculatively. "Clients are looking for more fun on-board" shares De Vivo. "We have always asked to have toys on boards, we have waterslides, climbing walls... we are now being asked to have nets, jelly fish nets, clients are focusing a lot more on how they will actually use and enjoy and have fun..."

The ability for CRN to make a vessel that answers to the 'fun factor' of yachting is what the builder strives to achieve. Understanding that owning a yacht and chartering is as much about entertainment and experience than it is about privacy and seclusion. As the yacht experience evolves into new charter grounds, owners in turn search for new ways of enjoying the sea.

Beyond simply their stand out project Latona, It is promising to be a huge year for CRN, they will be launching a 79-metre, 62-metre and many more yachts hitting the water. De Vivo comments on the 62-metre as being a 'game changer' in the design world and has an appearance of a space ship.