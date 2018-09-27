With over 30 years of experience, Company Owner and Creative Manager Jonny Horsfield is a household name in the yachting industry. H2 have brought some of their best designs to Monaco this year, including the 77m M/Y Go and her gleaming Turquoise Yachts hull. "This is actually the 8th yacht that I have designed for [Turquoise], so it's a good relationship," shares Jonny.

GO, who was nominated for an MYS Superyacht Award, has been compared to her sister boat M/Y Vicky. There are some crucial differences, however: "We've added an extra deck, so it is taller and larger," explains Jonny, "That meant that we could move the owner's suite up a deck. We've also moved the tenders fromt he aft to the mid ships and that created a fantastic beach club, which is what clients really want today."

The differences between GO and Vicky also illustrate how the H2 aesthetic has developed since 2012. "The exteior still has the softness that we wanted, but we've sharpened up the exterior lines a little bit more," Jonny explains, "From 2012 to what we're doing now, some of the details are more subtle."

Jonny is aware of the importance of keeping on top of trends in owner requests, which generally fluctuate in varying degrees from functionality to luxury; a balance that he concedes is occasionally a 'battle'. However, H2 have been fighting the battle of designer/client vision for 30 years, and feels that he has mastered the art of pleasing everyone and coming to bespoke solutions: "I think we are easy to work with. We are flexible. Clients like working with us because they feel part of that process. They feel proud of their yacht and like they have contributed to it."

It is evident that H2 have had a great run, and Jonny's is constantly on the lookout for new refits and and collaborations. One H2's most exciting up and coming projects is REV, a 181m research vessel that is well into the design phase, and there is a 63m Hakvoort and 54m Heeson also on the horizon.