In a huge announcement at the Cannes Yachting Festival earlier this month, Benetti announced the production of three new models which were on display. Of this Ramnialis said: "We have been working for a few years toward the creating the new generation of yachts. We took the opportunity of our platform at the Cannes Yachting Festival to unveil these new models...The potential customers in the market have reacted very positively to our new models."

Spectre is Benetti's most recent project to date and is due for delivery to her owner in the coming weeks. When asked to expand upon the yacht and its construction, Raminalis had this to say: "We were honoured to have the opportunity to work alongside, for the third time, a most experienced owner and sailor, John Staluppi. It's an amazing process working with him on creating a yacht."

Ramnialis then continued on to discuss Benetti's success over 2018:

"2018 has been an amazing year for us in terms of projects and particularly production. We currently have 40 yachts in production, between 30 and 107 metres."

We were curious as to how Benetti could manage such a high level of production when many yards only deal with one project at a time, so we asked Ramnialis if he could reveal their secret: "The secret to our success is not leaving anything to destiny or luck. We are well organised with our production, processes and professional management, and this is the key. Together with the positive spirit of our employees, we are continuing to manage our high workload very effectively."