Patsiokas began our conversation with an update to the company ethos, commenting on their use of modern technologies he commented, “BWA’s core business is to deliver as much of a solution to its clients through a wide range of services. We have strategically invested a lot in the last seven years, predominantly to make life easier for everyone; consequently our clients…”

Clearly adapting to the times, Patsiokas continued to comment on some of the many benefits for clients who work with BWA Yachting, “To focus on the main ones perhaps, first and foremost is our great team of people, a diverse and committed group of professionals with integrity, a lot of local knowledge and an agency DNA that has been running for over 70 years.” Patsiokas further explains how BWA Yachting has recently been taking privacy extremely seriously, including hiring an in-house compliance lawyer and putting in place insurance procedures and policies: a must in our modern age.

But aside from technological updated, Patsiokas also discussed their latest expansion to Tunisia, “It is our latest addition to our strong presence in the Mediterranean as we are in Malta, France, Corsica, Monaco and Spain. Tunisia was a natural evolvement...”

Patsiokas continues, “We believe that our expansion into even more places to help more of our clients is truly exciting. Following the latest last year of the opening of the New York office and now Tunisia, we are looking to expand in Gibraltar, north-west Europe and South America. We are taking steady steps, in providing a more unified, better product in the yacht provisioning space. We are analysing ways of being more help for yachts in unique and undiscovered destinations”.

We look forward to seeing more expansion and 21st centuary considerations from BWA Yachting in the near future.