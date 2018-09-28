Talking both politics and economics, Bob began by illiterating a message we've heard from a number of visitors across the week; "We have excellent marketing conditions right now, especially in the US. consumer confidence is at an all time high, things like that are making it very easy." In fact, the market is proving so active that the US-based brokerage have made a huge number of sales this year...

"We're having the best 24-30m sales that we have ever had," comments Bob. "The number of boats under 24m that we've sold here to date is 37, which is more than we did in all of 2017 combined, and then over 30mis 17 which is also more than the year before."

So it seems the market is more than suiting Denison Yachts, however it's not just the political climate that's keeping the company ahead of the game in an ever-changing industry... Speaking of marketing strategy, Bob again solidies a message we've heard a few times this week relating to a new generation in yachting.

Bob gives away a small secret to his success; "Our firm more than most are reaching a younger audience - our marketing is more in line with how young people are used to engaging with companies." A smart move with the rise in younger owners and charterers.

To learn more about Denison's recent activity, check out the full video above.