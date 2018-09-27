Nestled in the East Mediterranean cradled by jaded mountains and stunning apple waters, is Montenegro.

Beyond its beauty, the luxury charter destination of Montenegro has more than meets the eye. As a place to invest for residential developments, reside in its luxury retreats or simply escape into natures chambers, it has a wealth of discoveries.

Its recent surge in popularity is described by Damir Davidović, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Tourism in Montenegro as only a local could describe; "Montengro is a small country that offers a lot of things in a very limited space starting from beautiful nature in the north of the country to the coast.. so I think it's many elements!"

Yet it is abundantly clear the role yachting has played in attracting this demographic; "Yachting definitly plays a significant part and we're expecting it to play a larger role in the future. I mentioned some of the investments, we already have several new marinas opening in Montengro... all of them are accompanied with high-end hotels... it's really going to play the role and we are interested in working on its development."

With its new build projects from resort and marina developments such as Lustica Bay to the One&Only Porto Novi (the first in Europe), it is fair to say the country is developing its superyacht travel amenities beyond that of its neighbouring counterparts.